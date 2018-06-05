U14 Fusion wins 'heart-pounding' semifinal match, earns championship title

Starting the 2018 outdoor season with a bang, the Flamborough Dundas Fusion U14 girls soccer squad won the Collingwood United Soccer Club Invitational in dramatic fashion.

The round-robin play included two 5-0 victories over Barrie and Grimsby only to be tripped up by weather, leading to a 2-0 loss to Erin Mills.

The only way to extract revenge on Erin Mills was to beat the Hamilton Sparta in the semifinal, a team Flamborough had never beaten.

The Fusion girls won a heart-pounding semifinal in penalty kicks and beat Erin Mills 1-0 in the championship match.