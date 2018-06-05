Waterdown's Heather Bansley wins bronze in Brazil with new partner

“Brandie is physically bigger than I am, she’s someone who sees the court really well, reaches very high,” she said. “I’m a little bit smaller but faster, and I shoot around a little bit more.

“I think our skills really complement each other that way.”

As well, Bansley noted she is right-handed, and Wilkerson is a southpaw.

“The way that the sport works, it opens up opportunities,” she said.

The Olympic qualification process begins in September and runs until June 2020, taking a team’s best 12 events into account.

“Our goal is to start off playing as many tournaments as we can,” she said. “Hopefully, we can have some good results early on in the qualification period, and then focus on the Olympics, versus having to focus so much on qualifying for the Olympics.”

The team is currently ranked 11th on the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour, and the 30-year-old Bansley said, to qualify, the pair will need to play consistently.

“We have all the skill sets; it’s just making sure we’re doing all of those things consistently,” she said. “I think that’s where we’ve struggled in the past.”

Bansley said if the team is able to play with consistency an Olympic berth is certainly attainable.

“I think we proved that in our last tournament,” she said. “We played really well and proved that we belong on the podium.”

Following the Itapema tournament, the Toronto-based Bansley returned home to Canada and spoke at a Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board coaches appreciation event.

“It was really special,” she said of taking part in the event. Bansley noted her former WDHS coach and teacher Jobina D’Aloisio asked her to speak at the dinner. “It was an honour that they thought of asking me.

“The high school helped me so much, and I had such a great experience — I started as an athlete there,” she continued. “For me to be able to give back in that small way -- it felt great.”