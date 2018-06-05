Waterdown's Heather Bansley wins bronze in Brazil with new partner

Waterdown beach volleyball player Heather Bansley and partner Brandie Wilkerson climbed onto the podium for the first time as a team at the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Itapema 4 event May 20 in Brazil.
The team, which has been playing together full time since the beginning of 2017, defeated Brazil’s Carolina Solberg Salgado and Maria Antonelli in three sets to take home the bronze medal.
Bansley said it was special to have their first podium finish as a team, noting it was Wilkerson’s first time on a FIVB podium.
“It’s been a goal of ours for our team to make the podium, so there was definitely a sense of accomplishment,” she said. “We always believed that we could do it, so finally accomplishing it -- it feels like we’re breaking through a little bit.”
Bansley noted that, as the team heads into the qualification cycle for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, they have a goal of more podium finishes.
“I think the key for us was consistency, in terms of our side-out, especially,” she said.
The Waterdown District High School graduate, who placed fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics with former partner Sarah Pavan, said it takes time to build a relationship with a new teammate.
“It’s always a work-in-progress, but I think we’re coming along,” she said.
The tandem first got together to play at the Swatch Beach Volleyball FIVB World Tour Finals in Toronto, where they faced — and defeated — Pavan and new partner Melissa Humana-Paredes.
The five-foot-six Bansley noted she and the five-foot-10 Wilkerson are different players but complement each other well.
“Brandie is physically bigger than I am, she’s someone who sees the court really well, reaches very high,” she said. “I’m a little bit smaller but faster, and I shoot around a little bit more.
“I think our skills really complement each other that way.”
As well, Bansley noted she is right-handed, and Wilkerson is a southpaw.
“The way that the sport works, it opens up opportunities,” she said.
The Olympic qualification process begins in September and runs until June 2020, taking a team’s best 12 events into account.
“Our goal is to start off playing as many tournaments as we can,” she said. “Hopefully, we can have some good results early on in the qualification period, and then focus on the Olympics, versus having to focus so much on qualifying for the Olympics.”
The team is currently ranked 11th on the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour, and the 30-year-old Bansley said, to qualify, the pair will need to play consistently.
“We have all the skill sets; it’s just making sure we’re doing all of those things consistently,” she said. “I think that’s where we’ve struggled in the past.”
Bansley said if the team is able to play with consistency an Olympic berth is certainly attainable.
“I think we proved that in our last tournament,” she said. “We played really well and proved that we belong on the podium.”
Following the Itapema tournament, the Toronto-based Bansley returned home to Canada and spoke at a Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board coaches appreciation event.
“It was really special,” she said of taking part in the event. Bansley noted her former WDHS coach and teacher Jobina D’Aloisio asked her to speak at the dinner. “It was an honour that they thought of asking me.
“The high school helped me so much, and I had such a great experience — I started as an athlete there,” she continued. “For me to be able to give back in that small way -- it felt great.”
