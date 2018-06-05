Pro Late Models ready for action at Flamboro Speedway

The second race in the APC United Late Model series was the main attraction at Bennett Chevrolet Flamboro Speedway Saturday night.

The weather was great and 24 of the fastest Pro Late Models were ready for action. The first race in the series was at Sunset Speedway a few weeks back and Brandon Watson was victorious on the track. But after a trip to the "tomb of doom," four out of the top five cars were disqualified and the top spot was taken by the last man standing in the top five, J.R. Fitzpatrick.

The night would get started shortly after 6 p.m. with Bennett G.M. pole qualifying for the APC United Late Models.

Twenty four cars would set down times and by the time the top point runners were out, the track was primed and ready for the track record to be challenged.

Ryan Kimball looked as though he might set the quick time but Brandon Watson and J.R. Fitzpatrick had other ideas.

Watson would set a new track record with a fast time of 14.855 and one lap later Fitzpatrick also bettered the previous record time, falling just short of the pole with a 14.904.

The field was set and the cars were all pit side ready to do battle later in the evening.

The first feature of the night was for the McClurkin Properties of Cambridge Pure Stocks.

Leo Labarbera and Travis Hofstetter led the field to green. Labarbera led early and would soon battle with the 0 car of Phil Givens. Heading through 3-4 on Lap 4, Givens would assume the lead and then battle Rodney Rutherford, Dylan Sharpe and Chris Pendlebury.

Givens and Rutherford started to break from the pack and would be neck and neck down the backstretch.