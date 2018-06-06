Waterdown Warriors baseball team heads to OFSAA

The Waterdown District High School baseball team is headed to OFSAA.

The Warriors hosted SOSSA at Joe Sams Park on May 29, defeating MacNab in the semifinal, before facing a strong A.N. Myer squad from Niagara Falls, with Waterdown taking a 6-3 decision.

The seventh-ranked Warriors were slated to open the Oshawa tournament on June 6, against Mississauga’s second-ranked St. Marcellinus Secondary School.

Coach Terry Bishop noted the Warriors won the city championship in the fall, but the season takes a break until the spring for SOSSA and OFSAA.

"The team has been relentless and we just keep winning." — Terry Bishop

He added the team is not sure what to expect at the provincial championship on June 6-7.

“I really have no idea,” he said. “We were saying all year, our expectations have been low.

Regardless, he said the tournament is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many of the players.

“We’re hoping the winning will continue,” he said. “We’re going to see some very good teams in this tournament.”