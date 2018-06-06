WDHS falls short of back to back boys soccer OFSAA berths

The Waterdown District High School boys soccer team dropped a heartbreaker in the SOSSA championship, ending their bid for back-to-back OFSAA berths.

In the final on May 31 the Warriors faced A.N. Myer from Niagara Falls, a rematch of last year’s SOSSA championship, falling 2-1.

“We beat them in a shootout last year, they beat us in a shootout this year,” said coach Mark Ciavarella. “The shootout went nine shooters deep.”

He noted it was 8-8 after eight shooters, but the Warriors were stopped on the ninth shooter, while A.N. Myer found the back of the net.

“There were a lot of tears and a lot of pain — we’re still feeling that one.” — Mark Ciavarella

“It was a tough pill to swallow,” he said. “There were a lot of tears and a lot of pain — we’re still feeling that one.”

To get to the final, the Warriors defeated Grimsby’s Blessed Trinity 3-0.

Ciavarella said the Warriors defeated Guido de Bres 4-3 on penalty kicks to win the city title May 28 at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.

“Late in the second half they scored two goals to put them up 3-1,” he said. “We pushed everybody forward with 10 minutes to go

He noted the Warriors were able to score twice, including a goal with two minutes remaining to push the game to extra time.

There was no scoring in the extra frame, so the game went to a shootout.