5 Flamborough athletes head to OFSAA Track and Field

Five Flamborough athletes are headed to the OFSAA Track and Field Championships June 7-9 at York University, after placing in the top four at the OFSAA South Regional meet May 31- June 1.
Waterdown’s Sarah Cushnie, competing for Westdale, led the Flamborough competitors, winning gold in the junior girls 1500 metre, and taking a silver medal in the junior girls 800 m.
Meanwhile, St. Mary Catholic Secondary School’s Olivia Stock took home a gold in the midget girls 80 m hurdles. She was also part of the school’s gold medal winning 4x100 m junior girls relay team, and fourth-place 4x400 m relay team to qualify for OFSAA.
She also placed fifth in the 100 m and seventh in the 200 m. The top four finishers qualify for the provincial championship meet.
Fellow St. Mary runner Rachel Watson won the junior girls 300 m hurdles, as well as qualifying as members of the 4x100 m, and 4x400 m relay teams.
The 4x400 m relay team also included Flamborough’s Nia Ebos.
The final Flamborough qualifier for OFSAA was Dundas Valley’s Patrice Temush, who placed fourth in the junior girls 100 m. She also placed sixth in the 80 m hurdles and was part of the school’s seventh-place 4x400 m open girls relay team.
Waterdown District High School’s Anna Grabowski narrowly missed qualifying in the midget girls 1,500 m, placing fifth.
Fellow midget WDHS runner Versailla Kahnamoui placed eighth in the 800 m.
Meanwhile, WDHS midget boys runner Jacob Chant placed eighth in the 1,500 m.
As well, Waterdown’s Justin De Jong narrowly missed qualifying, placing fifth in the 2,000 m steeplechase.
St. Mary junior boys competitor Josh Popwich placed sixth in the junior boys javelin, while teammate Jacob Doma placed 12th in the junior boys 300 m hurdles.
As well, Dundas Valley senior girls competitor Allyson Sober placed sixth in the 800 m and seventh in then 1,500 m, while Finn Sulentic placed ninth in the senior girls 3,000 m.
