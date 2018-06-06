5 Flamborough athletes head to OFSAA Track and Field

Five Flamborough athletes are headed to the OFSAA Track and Field Championships June 7-9 at York University, after placing in the top four at the OFSAA South Regional meet May 31- June 1.

Waterdown’s Sarah Cushnie, competing for Westdale, led the Flamborough competitors, winning gold in the junior girls 1500 metre, and taking a silver medal in the junior girls 800 m.

Meanwhile, St. Mary Catholic Secondary School’s Olivia Stock took home a gold in the midget girls 80 m hurdles. She was also part of the school’s gold medal winning 4x100 m junior girls relay team, and fourth-place 4x400 m relay team to qualify for OFSAA.

She also placed fifth in the 100 m and seventh in the 200 m. The top four finishers qualify for the provincial championship meet.