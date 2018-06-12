Flamborough track athletes bring home OFSAA hardware

Waterdown’s Olivia Stock took home two medals from the 2018 OFSAA Track and Field Championships, pacing the five Flamborough athletes who qualified for the June 7-9 meet at York University in Toronto.

The Grade 9 St. Mary Catholic Secondary School student captured the silver medal in the 80 metre hurdles, as well as running the second leg of the school’s bronze-medal winning junior girls 4x100 m relay team.

Stock won the 80 m hurdles at the OFSAA South Regional meet, and qualified in second place for the OFSAA final after running a time of 12.06.

In the final, she notched a time of 12.17.