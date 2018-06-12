Flamborough track athletes bring home OFSAA hardware

Sports 09:33 AM by Mac Christie Flamborough Review

Waterdown’s Olivia Stock took home two medals from the 2018 OFSAA Track and Field Championships, pacing the five Flamborough athletes who qualified for the June 7-9 meet at York University in Toronto.

The Grade 9 St. Mary Catholic Secondary School student captured the silver medal in the 80 metre hurdles, as well as running the second leg of the school’s bronze-medal winning junior girls 4x100 m relay team.

Stock won the 80 m hurdles at the OFSAA South Regional meet, and qualified in second place for the OFSAA final after running a time of 12.06.

In the final, she notched a time of 12.17.

In the 4x100 m relay, the St. Mary team, which included fellow Flamborough runner Rachel Watson, as well as Isabella Bauman and Taryn Millar, qualified for the final in third place with a time of 50.43.

In the final, with Stock and Watson running second and third, respectively, the Crusaders notched a time of 49.87 to take the bronze, narrowly edging Scarborough’s Francis Libermann, who ran a time of 49.89.

Watson, a junior girls runner also competed in the 300 m hurdles at the provincial meet, narrowly missing the podium with a fourth-place finish.

She qualified for the final in second position, running a time of 45.49. Watson placed fourth in the final, despite improving her time to 44.84.

St. Mary also qualified an open girls 4x400 m relay team for OFSAA, which featured Watson and Flamborough’s Nia Ebos.

The team placed 16th in the preliminary round with a time of 4:11.59 and did not qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, Waterdown’s Sarah Cushnie raced in two events at the competition, the junior girls 800 m and 1,500 m.

The Westdale Secondary School athlete placed 12th in the 800 m race, running a time of 2:22.99, and failing to qualify for the final.

She qualified for the final in the 1,500 m in 11th place. In the final, Cushnie clocked a time of 4:51.16 to take 10th place.

Meanwhile, Flamborough’s Patrice Temush raced to a sixth-place finish in the junior girls 100 m.

The Dundas Valley Secondary School student ran a win-aided 12.60 in the preliminaries to qualify for the final in seventh place.

In the final, Temush clocked a time of 12.94 to finish sixth.

Flamborough track athletes bring home OFSAA hardware

St. Mary's Olivia Stock, Rachel Watson win medals

Sports 09:33 AM by Mac Christie Flamborough Review

Waterdown’s Olivia Stock took home two medals from the 2018 OFSAA Track and Field Championships, pacing the five Flamborough athletes who qualified for the June 7-9 meet at York University in Toronto.

The Grade 9 St. Mary Catholic Secondary School student captured the silver medal in the 80 metre hurdles, as well as running the second leg of the school’s bronze-medal winning junior girls 4x100 m relay team.

Stock won the 80 m hurdles at the OFSAA South Regional meet, and qualified in second place for the OFSAA final after running a time of 12.06.

In the final, she notched a time of 12.17.

In the 4x100 m relay, the St. Mary team, which included fellow Flamborough runner Rachel Watson, as well as Isabella Bauman and Taryn Millar, qualified for the final in third place with a time of 50.43.

In the final, with Stock and Watson running second and third, respectively, the Crusaders notched a time of 49.87 to take the bronze, narrowly edging Scarborough’s Francis Libermann, who ran a time of 49.89.

Watson, a junior girls runner also competed in the 300 m hurdles at the provincial meet, narrowly missing the podium with a fourth-place finish.

She qualified for the final in second position, running a time of 45.49. Watson placed fourth in the final, despite improving her time to 44.84.

St. Mary also qualified an open girls 4x400 m relay team for OFSAA, which featured Watson and Flamborough’s Nia Ebos.

The team placed 16th in the preliminary round with a time of 4:11.59 and did not qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, Waterdown’s Sarah Cushnie raced in two events at the competition, the junior girls 800 m and 1,500 m.

The Westdale Secondary School athlete placed 12th in the 800 m race, running a time of 2:22.99, and failing to qualify for the final.

She qualified for the final in the 1,500 m in 11th place. In the final, Cushnie clocked a time of 4:51.16 to take 10th place.

Meanwhile, Flamborough’s Patrice Temush raced to a sixth-place finish in the junior girls 100 m.

The Dundas Valley Secondary School student ran a win-aided 12.60 in the preliminaries to qualify for the final in seventh place.

In the final, Temush clocked a time of 12.94 to finish sixth.

Flamborough track athletes bring home OFSAA hardware

St. Mary's Olivia Stock, Rachel Watson win medals

Sports 09:33 AM by Mac Christie Flamborough Review

Waterdown’s Olivia Stock took home two medals from the 2018 OFSAA Track and Field Championships, pacing the five Flamborough athletes who qualified for the June 7-9 meet at York University in Toronto.

The Grade 9 St. Mary Catholic Secondary School student captured the silver medal in the 80 metre hurdles, as well as running the second leg of the school’s bronze-medal winning junior girls 4x100 m relay team.

Stock won the 80 m hurdles at the OFSAA South Regional meet, and qualified in second place for the OFSAA final after running a time of 12.06.

In the final, she notched a time of 12.17.

In the 4x100 m relay, the St. Mary team, which included fellow Flamborough runner Rachel Watson, as well as Isabella Bauman and Taryn Millar, qualified for the final in third place with a time of 50.43.

In the final, with Stock and Watson running second and third, respectively, the Crusaders notched a time of 49.87 to take the bronze, narrowly edging Scarborough’s Francis Libermann, who ran a time of 49.89.

Watson, a junior girls runner also competed in the 300 m hurdles at the provincial meet, narrowly missing the podium with a fourth-place finish.

She qualified for the final in second position, running a time of 45.49. Watson placed fourth in the final, despite improving her time to 44.84.

St. Mary also qualified an open girls 4x400 m relay team for OFSAA, which featured Watson and Flamborough’s Nia Ebos.

The team placed 16th in the preliminary round with a time of 4:11.59 and did not qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, Waterdown’s Sarah Cushnie raced in two events at the competition, the junior girls 800 m and 1,500 m.

The Westdale Secondary School athlete placed 12th in the 800 m race, running a time of 2:22.99, and failing to qualify for the final.

She qualified for the final in the 1,500 m in 11th place. In the final, Cushnie clocked a time of 4:51.16 to take 10th place.

Meanwhile, Flamborough’s Patrice Temush raced to a sixth-place finish in the junior girls 100 m.

The Dundas Valley Secondary School student ran a win-aided 12.60 in the preliminaries to qualify for the final in seventh place.

In the final, Temush clocked a time of 12.94 to finish sixth.