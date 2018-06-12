Flamborough track athletes bring home OFSAA hardware

Waterdown’s Olivia Stock took home two medals from the 2018 OFSAA Track and Field Championships, pacing the five Flamborough athletes who qualified for the June 7-9 meet at York University in Toronto.
The Grade 9 St. Mary Catholic Secondary School student captured the silver medal in the 80 metre hurdles, as well as running the second leg of the school’s bronze-medal winning junior girls 4x100 m relay team.
Stock won the 80 m hurdles at the OFSAA South Regional meet, and qualified in second place for the OFSAA final after running a time of 12.06.
In the final, she notched a time of 12.17.
In the 4x100 m relay, the St. Mary team, which included fellow Flamborough runner Rachel Watson, as well as Isabella Bauman and Taryn Millar, qualified for the final in third place with a time of 50.43.
In the final, with Stock and Watson running second and third, respectively, the Crusaders notched a time of 49.87 to take the bronze, narrowly edging Scarborough’s Francis Libermann, who ran a time of 49.89.
Watson, a junior girls runner also competed in the 300 m hurdles at the provincial meet, narrowly missing the podium with a fourth-place finish.
She qualified for the final in second position, running a time of 45.49. Watson placed fourth in the final, despite improving her time to 44.84.
St. Mary also qualified an open girls 4x400 m relay team for OFSAA, which featured Watson and Flamborough’s Nia Ebos.
The team placed 16th in the preliminary round with a time of 4:11.59 and did not qualify for the final.
Meanwhile, Waterdown’s Sarah Cushnie raced in two events at the competition, the junior girls 800 m and 1,500 m.
The Westdale Secondary School athlete placed 12th in the 800 m race, running a time of 2:22.99, and failing to qualify for the final.
She qualified for the final in the 1,500 m in 11th place. In the final, Cushnie clocked a time of 4:51.16 to take 10th place.
Meanwhile, Flamborough’s Patrice Temush raced to a sixth-place finish in the junior girls 100 m.
The Dundas Valley Secondary School student ran a win-aided 12.60 in the preliminaries to qualify for the final in seventh place.
In the final, Temush clocked a time of 12.94 to finish sixth.
