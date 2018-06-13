WDHS honours top athletic competitors at awards banquet

Waterdown District High School hosted its annual athletics banquet June 11, handing out hardware to the top athletes in the more than 20 sports offered at the school.

In addition to high school standbys such as basketball, volleyball, football and track and field, the school also offers tennis, badminton and dance, as well as touch football, water polo, ultimate Frisbee, golf and alpine skiing and snowboarding.

The school sent five teams to OFSAA competition this year, including the boys hockey team, girls soccer team, boys baseball team, open girls tennis singles and alpine ski and snowboard team.

They also had 12 SOSSA competitors, including the girls and boys hockey and soccer teams all competed at SOSSA, as well as boys baseball and senior girls volleyball. As well, the midget boys and girls cross country teams, alpine ski and snowboard teams and the tennis team’s open girls singles, senior mixed doubles and junior girls doubles teams.