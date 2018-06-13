WDHS honours top athletic competitors at awards banquet

Waterdown District High School hosted its annual athletics banquet June 11, handing out hardware to the top athletes in the more than 20 sports offered at the school.
In addition to high school standbys such as basketball, volleyball, football and track and field, the school also offers tennis, badminton and dance, as well as touch football, water polo, ultimate Frisbee, golf and alpine skiing and snowboarding.
The school sent five teams to OFSAA competition this year, including the boys hockey team, girls soccer team, boys baseball team, open girls tennis singles and alpine ski and snowboard team.
They also had 12 SOSSA competitors, including the girls and boys hockey and soccer teams all competed at SOSSA, as well as boys baseball and senior girls volleyball. As well, the midget boys and girls cross country teams, alpine ski and snowboard teams and the tennis team’s open girls singles, senior mixed doubles and junior girls doubles teams.
The boys hockey team, girls soccer, boys baseball and midget girls cross country team took the SOSSA crowns.
As well, Waterdown claimed 10 city titles, including the boys and girls hockey teams, boys soccer team, boys baseball team, midget girls cross country team senior girls volleyball team and the tennis team’s open girls singles, senior mixed doubles and junior girls doubles teams took home the city title.
Meanwhile, the senior girls basketball team, varsity girls soccer team, midget boys basketball team and midget boys cross country team were the city finalists.
MVP awards were presented in each sport, while in terms of major individual awards, the Colin Hood OFSAA awards went to Jenny Fu and Owen Roebuck, with Mark Ciavarella taking the Colin Hood coaching award. Meanwhile, Sydney Kleven and Zach Hennessey took home the Bob Foot Heart Awards.
The True Sport Award winners were David Sprague and Karmen Krug, while Joey Hewick was the Dave Crane Volleyball Award winner.
The winners of the school’s Warrior Award were Morgan McAslan, Julia Gooding and Kyle Krist.
The school also handed out their top athlete awards at the ceremony. On the girls side, Versailla Kahnamoui was named the midget girls athlete of the year, while Kaitlyn Widdup took home the junior girls’ honour and Maddy Couture claimed the senior girls’ award.
On the boys side, Ben Nicholson was named then midget boys athlete of the year, while Jack Beckett took home the junior honours and Justin Coles was named the senior boys winner.
