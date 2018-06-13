Waterdown Warriors girls soccer team savours OFSAA experience

“They really did well.”

The Warriors opened the season with nine-straight wins, before falling 2-1 to Ancaster High School in the city final.

“We just kind of kept rolling along,” Bryan said. “And then hit a bit of a glitch in the city finals.”

However, the Warriors were able to punch their ticket to SOSSA with a 2-1 victory over Westdale in a challenge match.

At SOSSA, the Warriors were able to exact a measure of revenge over Ancaster, defeating them on the way to the title.

Bryan noted the team was strong defensively, led by goalkeeper Jamie Matthews, who recorded seven shutouts over the regular season and playoffs, as well as two shutouts in SOSSA and one in OFSAA.

“She had quite a good stretch for being a young player,” he said.

He added the Warriors had a strong centre core in the midfield, led by Melissa Tom, Freya Morrison and Erin Gull, all three of whom are graduating.

“They’re really smart players,” he said. “They read the game, they don’t panic and when it’s close corners they’re strong on the ball and don’t give it away.”

Up front, Bryan said the team was led by Justine Erb and Mya Markewich, who were neck-and-neck for the team scoring lead.

Bryan added the team can savour the OFSAA experience.

“Being able to go (to OFSAA), it’ll be a memory they’ll be able to carry for a long time,” he said.