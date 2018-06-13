Waterdown Warriors girls soccer team savours OFSAA experience

The Waterdown District High School girls soccer team savoured their experience at the Girls AAA OFSAA Soccer Championship in Windsor June 7-9, despite coming away with a 1-3 record.
Coach Kirby Bryan said the tournament was a great experience for the team.
“This was an excellent opportunity for the girls to meet new friends and play teams they would normally never meet,” he said. “An opportunity to learn some life lessons along the way as well as visit a host city that most had never seen.”
The Warriors opened the tournament against Donald Wilson Secondary School from Whitby, losing 3-1. Later that day the team played St. Mary's College from Sault Ste. Marie, losing 2-0.
Then on Day 2, the Warriors played St. Mary's High School from Kitchener, suffering a 3-0 loss. However, they were able to leave the tournament on a high note, defeating Chatham/Kent High School 1-0 in their final game.
Bryan said while the team wasn’t sure what to expect heading into the tournament, he knew OFSAA would feature strong competition.
“You’re facing a lot of the top prospects in the province,” he said. “A lot of these teams, most of the girls are club players.”
He noted the team found out they weren’t a morning team — as they played a 9 a.m. game on both days.
Bryan said while he expected the season to be a rebuilding year, the team was surprisingly strong.
“We lost a lot of seniors last year,” he said. “The surprising part was, the girls that were in Grade 12, a bunch of them that actually came back to soccer.
“They really did well.”
The Warriors opened the season with nine-straight wins, before falling 2-1 to Ancaster High School in the city final.
“We just kind of kept rolling along,” Bryan said. “And then hit a bit of a glitch in the city finals.”
However, the Warriors were able to punch their ticket to SOSSA with a 2-1 victory over Westdale in a challenge match.
At SOSSA, the Warriors were able to exact a measure of revenge over Ancaster, defeating them on the way to the title.
Bryan noted the team was strong defensively, led by goalkeeper Jamie Matthews, who recorded seven shutouts over the regular season and playoffs, as well as two shutouts in SOSSA and one in OFSAA.
“She had quite a good stretch for being a young player,” he said.
He added the Warriors had a strong centre core in the midfield, led by Melissa Tom, Freya Morrison and Erin Gull, all three of whom are graduating.
“They’re really smart players,” he said. “They read the game, they don’t panic and when it’s close corners they’re strong on the ball and don’t give it away.”
Up front, Bryan said the team was led by Justine Erb and Mya Markewich, who were neck-and-neck for the team scoring lead.
Bryan added the team can savour the OFSAA experience.
“Being able to go (to OFSAA), it’ll be a memory they’ll be able to carry for a long time,” he said.
