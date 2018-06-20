Millgrove's Corey Syvret dons the stripes as pro referee

“I had a great idea that I always wanted to be involved in hockey,” he said. “It’s truly something that I’m passionate about, something that I’m happy I ended up pursuing.”

Syvret noted he’d been thinking about making the move to refereeing during his last ECHL season, in 2016-17.

He’d been traded to the Atlanta Gladiators from the Florida Everblades, but he broke his foot in January 2017. Due to the injury, he wasn’t going to be cleared to play until the final two weeks of the season and the team wasn’t going to make the playoffs.

When the team told Syvret they planned to trade his rights, he made his decision.

“When I got that phone call, I called my parents and I said, ‘I think that’s my final straw,'” he recalled. “’I don’t want to do this anymore, I’m set on officiating.’”

While he said his parents have always been very supportive of his hockey career, Syvret admitted he wasn’t sure what their response would be.

“I knew they were going to accept it eventually, but I couldn’t believe how fast that my dad was on board.

“They were so happy to hear that I wanted to pursue something else and try to make a career out of something.”

Syvret came home in February, closing the book on a playing career that saw him suit up for 296 OHL games, 262 games in the ECHL and 18 AHL contests.

“I just pretty much watched every hockey game on TV, I was reading the rule book at that time, just mentally preparing myself as an official,” he said. Syvret noted Flamborough’s Mark Shewchyk, an NHL linesman with more than 1,000 games experience was very helpful in putting him in contact with the right people.

“I wasn’t sure what the best way to go about it was,” he said. “I went and watched some AHL and ECHL games from the press box to get a live look at it and see what they want out of guys.”

Then, he took part in former NHL referee Don Koharski’s Officiating and Development Camp in Hamilton — his first-ever experience as a referee.

“I’d never even put on officiating gear at that point,” he said. “I’d never worn a jersey — I’d never even bought a whistle.”

He got some positive feedback from the camp, with supervisors telling him to keep working hard and get more experience over the summer.

Following the camp, he skated all summer, preparing in much the same way he would as a player, in addition to refereeing at several camps.

“I skated as a player, like I would any other year, with all the pro guys in London,” he said. “Then after the drills, for the next 45 minutes when they scrimmaged, I would drop the first puck, then skate around and try to see plays.”

He noted as the pro skate has as high calibre of hockey, it gave him a good feel for the speed of the game.

Then, Syvret participated in the NHL Exposure Combine in Buffalo.

“That’s ultimately what led to my contract,” the former Guelph Storm captain said, noting after he signed he wasn’t sure what league he would work in — eventually being told he was scheduled for 80 AHL games. “It was kind of a euphoric feeling — I didn’t know if I was nervous, anxious, excited — I think it was a mix of everything.”

He said the jump from playing professional hockey to being a professional official was a learning experience.

Early in the season, he admitted there was a learning curve, adding he was coached a lot early on.

“You need the experience of interacting with people, seeing the game from a different angle,” he said. “At the start there was some second-guessing — I always wanted to be perfect and you’ll never be perfect — especially in officiating.”

Syvret noted he would sometime take too long to decide if something was a penalty, or get caught watching the puck.

“That’s easy to do — you’re used to doing that as a player,” he said. “But (as an official) sometimes you’re disengaged from the puck, you’re not even looking at it because you know your partner is watching that area, whereas you’re watching something completely different at the back of the play.”

Still, despite a learning curve, he said the transition was unbelievable.

“I was coached a lot throughout the season,” he said, adding the support from other officials was great. “Guys were so great — whether they were NHL contract, AHL contract, supervisors — anybody that watched games was giving feedback.

“They were very encouraging, they were trying to make me better — and I know it helped me tremendously.”

He added the referee community is a tight-knit group, recalling when he worked an AHL Manitoba Moose game in Winnipeg, and the NHL crew, working the Jets game, took the AHL officials out for drinks postgame.

Syvret said he wanted to be a referee, as compared to a linesman.

“When you go to the Combine, you test for both,” he said. “They want officiating games as a linesman, as a referee.”

He noted the role of referee takes a certain personality, adding there’s a lot of communication involved.

Once he started refereeing, Syvret noted it felt natural — even though he had never done it before.

Another game that sticks out was refereeing the longest game in AHL history — a five-OT affair between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Charlotte Checkers.

“The fatigue sets in,” he said of the marathon game. “It was difficult to keep yourself mentally sharp.

“It’s the same with the players — the speed starts to slow down, the shots aren’t as hard — the game kind of took the tone down, just as we did.”

Syvret noted it was a cool experience when the crowd counted down as the game broke the record.

Over the course of the season, Syvret worked three NHL pre-season games, four AHL pre-season games, 79 AHL games, one NHL game and 12 AHL playoff games — including Games 1 and 3 of the Calder Cup Finals.

While referees do get banged up, Syvret was injury-free this year, noting a big part of that is keeping up on your fitness, eating healthy and getting the proper rest.

Over the off-season, he’ll train on-ice and study the rule book to prepare for the NHL referee training camp in September.

“Just kind of prepare for whatever they have in store for me,” he said. “Have my body and mind, have myself ready to tackle any challenge or assignment that they’re going to throw my way.”