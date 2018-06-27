Golfers tee off at the Elly4Kids Charity Golf Tournament

More than 200 golfers teed off June 25 at Flamborough Hills Golf and Country Club for the third-annual Elly4Kids Charity Golf Tournament.

The event, which was attended by NHLers, pro athletes celebrities — including NHL legend Bobby Orr, raises funds to refurbish parks and playground equipment in underprivileged areas of Hamilton.

Ellis, a Freelton native, said it’s exciting to see the tournament grow.

“This year it’s bigger, better and every year it seems to grow a bit more and more,” said the Nashville Predators defenceman. “We’ve almost doubled the amount of golfers, the size, all the donations — everything.”

The tournament has raised more than $90,000 over the past two years, helping purchase new play structures and equipment for Andrew Warburton Park in east Hamilton and west Hamilton’s North Central Park was refitted with new state-of- the-art play structures and other amenities.

This year, the tournament set a goal of $85,000, with plans to give Woodlands Park, located on Barton Street East, an “extreme park makeover.”

“Depending on how much we get, we’re hoping to do another one,” Ellis said. “It would be a dream, three years in, to be able to do two parks.”

Ellis noted it’s exciting to have Orr at the tournament.

“I’ve known him a long time — I’m with his agency,” he said. “He’s obviously not local and doesn’t come up here that often, so for him to fly all the way up, and come out and spend the day with us, it’s exciting for us.”

For his efforts with the Elly4Kids Foundation, Ellis was recognized with a Paul Harris Award from the Rotary Club of Hamilton on June 7.