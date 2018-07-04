Waterdown blueliner Dustyn McFaul shipping down to Boston

“I was just speechless,” he continued. “I didn’t know what to do or what to think.

“I just got up and gave my mom a big hug.”

About an hour after he got the news, McFaul received a call from the Bruins, inviting him to the team’s development camp in Boston from June 26-29.

“It was a pretty quick turnaround,” McFaul noted. "I had a day to get ready and get my stuff packed to get down to Boston the next day.

“It was a fast process, for sure.”

McFaul noted the camp included on- and off-ice testing, as well as on-ice skills work, off-ice charity work and team bonding exercises.

He said the experience at the camp was “amazing.”

“I’m meeting lots of people, learning a lot of stuff,” he said. “Just kind of learning what it takes to play at the next level.”

McFaul said in order to take the next step he needs to continue to strengthen areas of his game he’s already been focused on.

“I obviously need to get better at everything,” he said, “but my shot needs a lot of work, I need to fill out in size.

“You have to be able to win one-on-one puck battles and just compete every shift.”

McFaul said some of the experiences that stick out are getting the chance to meet some of the Bruins players, including Bruins captain Zdeno Chara.

“Let’s just say I was looking up to him,” McFaul said of the six-foot-nine Chara.

Despite being selected by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the third round of May’s United States Hockey League Phase II Draft, McFaul said he hasn’t decided if he'll skate in the American junior league — or in fact, where he’ll ply his trade next year.

“I don’t know what I’m going to pursue next year as of right now,” said McFaul, who has verbally committed to play for the NCAA Division I Clarkson Golden Knights men’s hockey team for the 2019-20 season.

The draft caps an exciting year for McFaul, who was selected for the CJHL Top Prospects Game, and one of the Ontario Hockey Association’s end-of-season OHA Top Prospect Team, as well as an OJHL First Team All Prospect. He was also named the Panthers top defenceman and was a member of Team OJHL Coffey at the 2017 Eastern Canada Cup All-Star Challenge.

“It’s been a pretty crazy year,” he said. “Especially considering at the beginning of the year I didn’t even know where I was going to be playing junior.”

McFaul was a 13th-round pick, 259th overall, by the Kingston Frontenacs in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection, but he was cut from the team’s training camp at the beginning of the season.

He said earlier this year that he had set himself a goal making the Frontenacs roster, but when things didn’t work out, he set about proving the team wrong, noting it was on the back of his mind every day he went to the rink.

However, McFaul said if someone told him at this time last year he’d be skating at the Boston Bruins development camp as a draft pick, he wouldn’t have believed them.

“It’s been an incredible year.”

Above all, McFaul said he has to thank everyone who has helped him get to where he is — including a special thank you to his parents Cathy and Anthony.

“They do so much for me, with regard to hockey and outside of hockey too,” he said. “As well as my supporting cast — my friends and all my coaches and teammates — that’s a big one for me.”