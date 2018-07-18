Flamborough dancers bring home the hardware from Dance World Cup

For her part, Chinnick said it was fun to meet people from different countries.

“It was fun to meet people from different places,” she said. “To see how they danced differently and what they did differently.”

The Dream Centre's co-owner Sarah Sordoni, noted that different countries have varying interpretations for different styles of dance.

“Jazz for example, some countries interpret that completely differently from what we do here.”

Clarkson said she also enjoyed meeting dancers from around the globe.

“I made friends from there — and we still keep in contact,” she said. “Everyone was really nice.”

Clarkson added it was exciting to get a medal.

“You don’t really know what to expect because there are so many different types of dance and you’re not used to that,” she said, adding it was particularly difficult to know what to expect, because it was Canada’s first year taking part in the Dance World Cup. “Sometimes you think your dance is going to do really well and it doesn’t — but that’s just because they’re not used to that style or they don’t understand it.”

Sordoni, who travelled to the event as a rehearsal director, said it was amazing to have three students take part — and exciting to experience it with them.

She noted her job was to make sure the routines were at the level necessary to compete on the world stage — not only for dancers from Flamborough, but across Canada.

“I have never been so proud to watch my own students win top honours and achieve medal placements at such a high level competition,” she said. “To sing the national anthem several times with the team was a true honour and wonderful experience I will never forget."

As a country, Canada’s teams took home a total of 26 medals from the event, which was celebrating its 10th year and had doubled in size in 2018.

Sordoni noted the three students were chosen to don the Maple Leaf after auditioning for the team more than a year ago. She added the team was made up of students from all over Canada, noting the girls competed in many different genres of dance and teams.

“Being the first year, they didn’t really know how many kids to expect to come out to the audition or what they would have to work with,” she said. “So they started the process pretty early.”

Auditions took place at various locations across the country, but the Waterdown dancers all auditioned at Turning Pointe Academy of Dance in Toronto, to become one of the 104 dancers chosen.

The World Performers Canada team held a dress rehearsal at the Waterdown facility just before the competition.

The cycle is starting again this year, Sordoni said, noting the event in gaining in popularity. Next year in Portugal, the team will again feature a Waterdown flavour — as six Flamborough dancers have already been named to the team, and Sordoni will again join the team as rehearsal director and choreographer.

“Now that Canada has gone and was very successful there’s a ton more interest,” she said, noting there were more competitors at the Dance World Cup than at the last Olympic Games. “It’s definitely a bigger deal than we had imagined.”

She added the event was live-streamed — which meant family members at home and around the world had the ability to follow along.

Leading up to the competition, the dancers trained for the better part of a year. They would train in groups on holidays, noting the scheduling had to work for team members from other provinces.

But it was all worth it when the Canadian team hit the podium, Sordoni said.

“It was cool to see all the parents and their kids proudly sing the anthems,” she said, noting there was great camaraderie — regardless of who won gold. “That was a highlight for me — seeing some gold medals won and standing there singing the national anthem proudly.

“I won’t ever forget that — and having my students be part of that, it was very cool.”