Kart drivers take to the Flamboro Speedway track for club's annual night event

The Waterloo Regional Kart Club held its annual night race Friday, a popular evening event that always draws a big crowd.

Practice and qualifying started around 6 p.m. and by the last pre-final race for our masters group, the skies opened up requiring racers to rethink their strategy as the call was made to go to rain tires and rain set up for the drivers.

The cadet class win went to Caleb Campbell, who took the checker flag over second-place finisher Liam Hofrichter. The novice win went to Scotty Watkins, who enjoyed an impressive drive in the wet conditions over Ryan Tot. Junior lite provided some of the night's best racing under the lights with Ethan DeMenna taking the win. Senior medium was back on slicks and dry set-ups for the feature race with Austin Bisschop continuing his dominance in this group, followed by Andrew Whelan and Ciarra Collison for second and third positions.

The masters group went to Scott Ellwood with Brian Wilkinson challenging for the win.

The WRKC has a couple of weekends off before returning to the Flamboro Speedway track Saturday, Aug. 11 for the season's 10th race.

The club has since added BRIGGS motors to its racing lineup in the Jr. heavy, Sr. medium and masters classes. Those with BRIGGS power are welcome to come out and join in on the fun.

The WRKC is a family-oriented organization and families are welcome — and encouraged — to join. Individuals ages seven to 70 come out to experience the thrills of Canada's largest four-stroke go-karting club and cheer on their favourite drivers at the Speedway, located at 873 5th Concession Rd. W.

Admission is free.

For more information, including a race schedule, visit www.wrkc.on.ca.



