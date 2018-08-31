She ran until she could run no more. Then kept running.

She didn't finish that first year. She tried, but had to bow out after 68 kilometres. Still, that effort combined with her other feats convinced her husband to quit smoking and start running with her. Before long, Jen and Stephen were the first couple of Hamilton ultra running.

They did a bunch of races together including some 50-kilometre challenges. Then they decided to try the Canadian Death Race together in 2015. He finished. She didn't. The next year she went for a third time. For a third time, she didn't make it. When she signed up this year, she had decided there was no option but to finish.

"I am not leaving with another DNF," she said. "I refuse to lose."

But more than 18 hours in, she wasn't so sure. The average person running a marathon is done in under five hours. She'd been going for well more than three times that with close to five hours still to go. Plus, the 5,000-metre elevation changes were nasty and the temperature changes did nothing to enhance her enjoyment.

Maybe it really was just too much for her.

That's when her brother stepped in and told her he wouldn't let her quit. She'd put in too much for this. Twenty-kilometre training runs on Fridays followed by 20-kilometre runs on Saturdays and 40-kilometre runs on Sundays, weekend after weekend in the scorching heat. There was the eating, the sacrificing and the commitment. Not to mention the pain she'd endured so far. Plus the time and the money and the emotional investment she'd poured into it.

He would be waiting at the end to see her cross with a smile, he told her. Do. Not. Stop.

So she didn't. Four-and-a-half hours later in a remarkable time of 22:30:05, she hit the finish line with the requisite massive smile stretching across her face. A face screaming of achievement and contentment and satisfaction. And of being half of the only husband-wife team to complete the race. That she knows of, anyway.

Don't ask her how she fought through the discomfort. She doesn't really know. She just did.

She wasn't done.

Just a few hours after she accepted the traditional finisher's ceremonial coin, showered, ate something and maybe had a quick nap, her kids — 10-year-old Mackenzie and eight-year-old Avery — along with a niece and nephew completed the 5-kilometre kids' version of the race. With her standing at the finish line cheering them on.

"Sitting," she laughs.

Fair enough. With her sitting at the finish line.

Other local finishers

Jennifer Halliwell wasn't the only Hamilton-area athlete to finish the Canadian Death Race this year. In fact, this city is something of a hotbed for ultra running.

Also finishing under the 24-hour cut-off time were:

Matt Lowe (Hamilton) 17:51:08

Ryan Saunders (Hamilton) 18:56:28

Jodi Gallo (Hamilton) 21:40:02

Brandon Rynka (Burlington) 22:33:40

Heather Borsellino (Mount Hope) 23:17:07

Jeff Rowthorn (Mount Hope) 23:17:22

