Stevens gets a shot with the Bulldogs

The Storm waived him four games into the season. Almost immediately, he was claimed by the QMJHL's Sagueneens.

"So, I ended up in Quebec," said Stevens. "I took it as a step forward in my career."

It was tough at first, especially for a guy who doesn't speak much French. But it got better. He was playing a lot, happy and posting the best numbers of his junior career.

Then, it happened again.

At training camp in Chicoutimi last month, the Sagueneens told Stevens they had to let some veterans go — including him.

He was alright with it, he said. He came home, kind of accepting his junior career was done. Until the Bulldogs called with their own invitation.

GM Steve Staios said he wanted to give Stevens an opportunity. He's a good kid with energy, determination and a strong work ethic who has "done everything to show us he should be with us this year."

Meanwhile, coach Dave Matsos said Stevens has impressed in the pre-season, particularly on the penalty kill. He likes his consistency — from shift to shift and game to game — and predicted he could even compete for top-six minutes.

Stevens will take it, whatever it is.

"Anywhere I end up, I'm not going to complain," he said. "I'm just going to make the most of it."

Notes: A dozen Bulldogs are attending NHL rookie camps this month, including Will Bitten (Montreal), Nick Caamano (Dallas), Kaden Fulcher (Detroit), Ben Gleason (Dallas), Nic Mattinen (Ottawa), Brandon Saigeon (Colorado), Riley Stillman (Florida), Marian Studenic (New Jersey), Mackenzie Entwistle (Chicago), Isaac Nurse (Vancouver), Matt Strome (Philadelphia) and Robert Thomas (St. Louis). That ties them with Sault Ste. Marie for the most invites among OHL clubs.

tpecoskie@thespec.com

905-526-3368 | @TeriatTheSpec

