Public or Catholic turf?

White says this is a massive step up from a decade ago when there wasn't a single one that rose to that level. Plus, the mix of natural surfaces (favoured by soccer players and some other athletes) and turf fields will be an advantage.

"Ultimately, I think the balance will keep us competitive," he says.

Yet there are practical reasons turf is often the preferred option. Beyond just visual appeal.

Hamilton Catholic board chair Pat Daly says the advantages are obvious. Weather isn't a factor. You can play games or practise in rain or even snow without chewing up the grass. Teachers, he says, have called the new fields outdoor classrooms because there's certainty they can be used all through the year regardless of outdoor conditions.

On top of that, maintenance isn't as complicated or costly since there's no grass to cut, water or fertilize. And the field doesn't need non-use time to recover.

"The obvious one thing it has done is extended use of playing fields," he says.

Not just for students, either. As soon as school teams are done their game or practice, the fields can be rented out to community sports organizations through the evening which generates revenue for the Catholic board. That money is then put into a reserve fund to help pay for replacement turf 12 to 15 years down the road.

Daly says the cost to build the fields ranged from $1.2 million to $2 million-plus. But that's for all the underground infrastructure as well as the green covering. The cost to simply replace the turf would be $400,000 to $500,000. So then, does the Catholic board indeed have a massive leg up on its public school brethren?

Anthony Macaluso is vice-principal at Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary today after spending 13 years as teacher and championship-winning football coach at Cardinal Newman. Newman was the second school in the city to put in an artificial turf field. In his time there, the Cardinals were always among the best in the city and won six city championships — three senior and three junior.

Did having artificial turf provide a competitive advantage?

"I don't know if it's much of a competitive advantage," he says. "At the end of the day, the players are the players and the coaches are the coaches and you make do with what you have."

The program supervisor of public school athletics shares that view. Michael Grobe says there are rules when football teams can begin working out — the week before the start of the school year — so better conditions in February don't mean much.

No coach has ever complained to him about a competitive disadvantage based on the type of field available to them. Besides, he points out, nearly half of NFL teams play on natural grass. It can't be that problematic.

Either way, Daly says the decision to go with turf was simply to benefit his students.

Has it?

"I think, clearly."

sradley@thespec.com

905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec

Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML

