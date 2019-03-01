Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year: Volleyball player Heather Bansley No. 1 in the world

Even with all her success, there's no doubt this win by Bansley will be seen as a bit of an upset.

Many would've predicted the award would've gone to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who is starting for the Los Angeles Clippers in his rookie year in the NBA. His implausible rise from solid-but-unspectacular NCAA backup at Kentucky to 11th-overall draft pick, to a guy playing in the NBA's young stars game at all-star weekend is a remarkable tale.

He could easily have been chosen and nobody would've blinked. A 20-year-old going head-to-head with LeBron James and the rest of the world's best on the court is pretty astonishing.

Others might've expected it to go to Brandon Saigeon, who helped lead the Hamilton Bulldogs to its first Ontario Hockey League championship last spring and then worked his way into the NHL draft where he was taken by the Colorado Avalanche.

Saigeon has been a significant player on teams in Hamilton for most of his life. As a boy, he played for the Junior Bulldogs and played in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. After being drafted by the Belleville Bulls, he returned home — he's from Grimsby — to play for the local OHL team until being traded to Oshawa last month.

Both finalists were massive stories in more-visible sports.

Seeing Bansley walk away with the trophy somehow seems appropriate, though. Not only for her own terrific accomplishments but also as a proxy of sorts for a sport that has exploded in this city without ever before producing an athlete of the year. Not even a finalist, for that matter.

McMaster's men's volleyball team has won six-straight provincial championships and will be going for its seventh this weekend. The women's team has won the Ontario crown twice in the past five years. Redeemer's men claimed the Ontario colleges bronze medal on the weekend for the second straight season. Both the men and women from Mohawk qualified for the provincial playdowns this time.

The past decade or so has seen this city become a hub for the sport. Having the top individual prize go to a key part of that eruption is fitting.

"I think it's great for our sport," Bansley says. "I really do want to be a good role model and an example for women coming into the sport."

The amazing part of this is that Bansley could be right back here defending her title next year. A medal at the Tokyo Olympics — hardly a stretch considering her position as half of the top-ranked team in the world — would almost certainly make her a candidate again.

She's certainly thinking about it. The medal, that is. Gold, in particular.

"For me it's a big goal and a scary goal," she says.

Scary?

"Just the grandeur of it."

If she and Wilkerson can fend off all the outstanding duos gunning for them and come home with a gold medal around their necks, someone would have to do something pretty darn special to keep her from being back here to pick up another Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year Award next February.

Don't bet against her.

sradley@thespec.com

905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec

Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML

