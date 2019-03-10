Scott Radley: Harry Howell was a gentleman and a star, in that order

He wasn't a guy who lifted fans out of their seats with his spectacular end-to-end rushes or scintillating moves. He wasn't. The most goals he ever scored in a season was 12. Though he did score in his first game on his first shot.

He used to laugh about that one. He was about to leave the ice for a shift change and lofted a lazy backhander toward the Maple Leafs goal. Harry Lumley was screened and didn't see it coming. The puck plopped over his shoulder into the cage.

Instead, he was a defensive stalwart. Steady, predictable, great in his own end and fearless. He'd block shots at a time when equipment was little more than a rumour. His nickname was Harry the Horse but it could've been Harry the Haematoma. Legendary goalie Ed Giacomin once said No. 3 stopped more shots than he did for the New York Rangers.

"He'd put his face into the puck," Prentice says.

His excellence on the ice won him all kinds of accolades around the NHL. At home, too. There's an arena in Flamborough named after him now, which we can all be thankful was renamed before his Alzheimer's got too severe to enjoy the honour.

That rink and that honour made sense. He grew up in Hamilton and learned to play hockey here. The joke for years was that in one of his first seasons as a kid he was placed on the Hicks Furs team in the Hamilton Police Minor League. His family owned Howell Furs.

He made the Guelph Biltmores in 1950 and later won a Memorial Cup with that junior team. Then got the call to the Rangers when he was still a teenager.

"There were only 36 defencemen in the entire league," former Hockey Night In Canada grad and hockey historian Brian McFarlane said a few years ago. "To make it as a teenager ... I can't think of others who did that back then."

Seventeen years into Howell's pro career, Park broke in with the Rangers. As a term of his first contract, the 20-year-old asked to partner with Harry in training camp. May as well learn from the best, he figured. And while he did pick up a bunch of tips on how to be a better player, not surprisingly it was off the ice that the mentor shone.

"He treated me as an equal," Park says. "That was so impressive it was unbelievable."

Harry was still going strong on the ice at 44 when he played his final game with the WHA's Calgary Cowboys.

Actually, he was still pretty good after that. Former Hamilton Bulldogs associate coach Troy Smith used to play pickup hockey on Friday night at Lawfield Arena. Harry used to show up sometimes.

"He owned me in the corners," Smith says. "And he was probably mid-50s then."

But every story about Harry goes back to him as a person.

In this file photo from November 23, 2009, big names in Hamilton's sporting community are seen coming together for the announcement of a new Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame. From left Pat Hickey, Harry Howell, Bill Friday, Adrienne Davidson, and Josh McGuire were all guests at the announcement. | Cathie Coward, The Hamilton Spectator file photo

So often, famous folks aren't as extraordinary in real life as they are on their stage. He was. He exuded grace, was unfailingly friendly, signed every autograph ever asked of him in meticulous penmanship, never failed to offer a smile, and had time for everyone.

In the midst of an interview in a Tim Hortons about a decade ago — shortly before his number was to be retired — a well-known, successful local lawyer approached him to say hi. Harry shook his hand, chatted for a few minutes and then got back to the original discussion.

Not long after, a guy who looked like a street person approached, extended his hand and started chatting him up. Without a moment's hesitation, Harry gave him a firm handshake, looked him in the eye and talked just as long with this man seemingly at the bottom of life's totem pole as he did with the man at the top.

That was him in a nutshell. He was simply a kind man.

Perhaps it had something to do with losing his son, Danny, in a mysterious hit and run years ago. That will change a man. He admitted it did, him. Danny would've turned 60 this week.

Maybe it had something to do with the lack of team success he'd had. While he was a star, the lineups around him were often putrid. He played 1,411 regular-season games and just 38 in the playoffs. Never won a Stanley Cup. That'll teach a man humility.

Maybe it was just the way he grew up. Prentice says he was exactly the same the first day they met as teenagers as the last time they spoke.

"He never changed," he says.

In this file photo from February 28, 2013, Hockey Hall of Famer Harry Howell and his wife Marilyn are seen at the CYO dinner Thursday night at the Hamilton Convention Center. | Cathie Coward, Hamilton Spectator file photo

Whatever it was, other players loved Harry. Fans loved Harry. The people who crossed his path loved Harry. Everyone loved Harry. Oh, and Marilyn loved Harry. For 64 years, the high school sweethearts were married. They lived the hockey life together. They were a team after. They travelled the world and were often at events and games and charity functions throughout the city.

It was just three weeks ago that she died. With his Alzheimer's it's hard to know how much he understood of her passing but his daughter, Cheryl, says he clearly understood something was wrong.

"It's a true love story," she says. "Now they're together again."

sradley@thespec.com

905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec

Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML

sradley@thespec.com

905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec

Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML