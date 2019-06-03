GO RAPTORS! Hamilton watches NBA finals at FirstOntario Centre

Enthusiastic Raptors fans headed to First Ontario Centre Sunday night to watch game 2 in the NBL Championship finals on a huge screen with fellow fans.

Earlier this week the City of Hamilton, Hamilton Honey Badgers and Spectra, venue managers of FirstOntario Centre announced that FirstOntario Centre would open its doors for free public viewing of games 2 & 3 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.