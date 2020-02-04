No Hamilton school sports cancellations yet

So far, high school sports in Hamilton have not been affected by teachers' job action.

Not in terms of cancellations, anyway.

Both the public and Catholic boards have had to reschedule some games and move some to different times to compensate for the goings-on with the unions and their membership. But to this point, none have been axed.

Parents and students are urged to check the boards' athletic websites for any updates or changes to their scheduled activities.