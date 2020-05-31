Author explores Ontario's national parks within a few hours' drive

Now that the province is reopening national parks June 1, author N. Glenn Perrett is excited to talk about his new book, Southern Ontario's National Parks.
“I wanted to share how special these places are, and I like to promote eco-friendly vacations,” Perrett said. “Most Ontarians, including myself before I got involved in this, aren’t aware we live near six national parks.”
Perrett normally writes book reviews for Torstar community newspapers, but released this book in March, just as the province was closing parks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now that COVID-19 case numbers are decreasing, visitors are able to use the trails, although camping remains closed until at least June 21.
Perrett said most of the national parks can be explored within a day.
There’s the Bruce Peninsula National Park, Fathom Five National Marine Park, Georgian Bay Islands National Park, Point Pelee National Park, Rouge National Urban Park and Thousand Islands National Park.
“Within a few hours, you can get to any of these places.”
One of the things Perrett learned through writing this guide is you don’t have to go to the shores of Lake Superior to see the full night sky.
“There are so many incredibly fascinating pockets of nature in this overly urbanized part of the province. I didn’t realize how impressive it was.”
He recommends travellers do their research before driving to a park for a hike.
“Most parks have short trails on level land, others are rugged, so start slowly. You can just go for a lookout. Point Pelee has a one-kilometre boardwalk through the marsh that’s a nice, easy walk.”
The book guide explores plants and animals you may find at various parks, along with historical information about them.
It sells for $34.95 at Indigo, Amazon or BookLore in Orangeville.
