Author explores Ontario's national parks within a few hours' drive

Now that the province is reopening national parks June 1, author N. Glenn Perrett is excited to talk about his new book, Southern Ontario's National Parks.

“I wanted to share how special these places are, and I like to promote eco-friendly vacations,” Perrett said. “Most Ontarians, including myself before I got involved in this, aren’t aware we live near six national parks.”

Perrett normally writes book reviews for Torstar community newspapers, but released this book in March, just as the province was closing parks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that COVID-19 case numbers are decreasing, visitors are able to use the trails, although camping remains closed until at least June 21.