How prolific Canadian author Eric Walters published a pandemic book for school kids in just 41 days

He handed it in and handed it out to a group of beta readers at the same time. Normally, a book can take several rounds of editing to get a book to where it should be.

“In this case, it was a much more severe edit right away,” says Wooldridge. The editor made her suggestions, Walters made the changes.

The beta readers, too — teachers, students, librarians — were getting back with their feedback on the book: what they thought the kids were doing and saying, what videos they were watching and music they were listening to.

One of those readers was Kristen Badger. She’s a library media specialist in Florida, at Switzerland Point Middle School. Sharp readers will notice the name of her school is the same as the school in the book.

“I know after other big events that have occurred like Hurricane Katrina or even 9/11 it took several years for there to be fiction books about those events,” she said in an interview. “And to have a book so recent and current, it’s amazing. I’m wondering if it’s going to change the writing and publishing industry ... because people realize that they can actually help kids at the time instead of looking back.”

Badger’s daughter, Maddie, is in Grade 8, just like the kids in the book and was also one of Walters’ beta readers.

“There was one comment she had,” notes Badger. “One of the characters talked about her future career and how she wanted to become a (doctor) and my daughter commented that she didn’t really think that was necessary.”

That bit stayed in, but Walters said he did change dialogue and a few names based on some of the feedback he received.

Keep in mind: this all happened with the first eight or nine days of the book being turned in.

“The team was also working at home — so there weren’t a lot of group meetings,” Wooldridge says. It was mostly by email although the marketing team, designers and editors did meet on Zoom a few times.

The idea of this being a digital-first book (a print version will be released in the fall) also speaks to some of the challenges facing publishers right now. With booksellers closed to all but online sales, revenues are down.

“As print sales have largely collapsed, we have seen renewed interest in ebooks and digital content,” says Wooldridge.

And so, this becomes an interesting project — an interesting experiment in nimbleness, pivoting and offering something in a way that wasn’t possible before.

“This is an interesting project,” says Wooldridge. “It began because we have such difficulty right now actually reaching the market with print books. Our timeline can (normally) be so long because we send out review copies, we’re trying to get the review attention before the book comes out. You need to get the data together, which is a much bigger process than it used to be in terms of all the information that has to go out to all of our partners so they’re able to list the book and make it available for sale.”

While not all writers are able to do this, Walters decided not to ask for an advance, and he’s asked Orca to delay when they actually pay him any royalties. When he does get paid, he’s donating a portion of the proceeds to Lakeside Hope House in Guelph.

“I want this book to help support the company ... I want this book to help them through a difficult time and for them to be able to pay other writers during this time,” he says.

Now, 41 days after inspiration first hit, “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” is for sale in digital form in virtual bookstores across North America with a pricing structure that allows for individual ($7.99), classroom license ($29.99) and school license ($59.99) purchases.

And, in this process, what Walters might also have done is given kids hope. Knowing that they’re going through the same thing as the characters in the book. And knowing that, Badger points out “makes them feel that they’re not alone.”

If we’re all in this together, that’s a good place for a book to be.

