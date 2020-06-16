Waterdown woman sew supportive of Carpenter Hospice

A Waterdown woman, who has been busy sewing masks during the coronavirus pandemic, continues to sew threads of love in memory of her husband.

Sabine Atkins’s husband Tom worked as a teacher at Waterdown District High School. He spent his last days at Burlington’s Carpenter Hospice, where he died four years ago.

“I haven’t really been able to do anything to give back to them for the wonderful care they took of him there,” she said.

Until now.

Already Atkins has fashioned more than 2,000 cloth face coverings for a number of people, including those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic like nurses and paramedics, as well as those who work in clinics, medical facilities and funeral homes, as well as for family, friends and neighbours.

She’s now selling her masks to raise funds for the residential-based palliative care facility and to honour her husband and the 50th anniversary of the day they met.

Each mask is unique with its own fabric pattern and is available in exchange for a $15 donation. There are also parent/child mask sets available. Atkins hopes to raise $2,000 for the cause.

To support the One-of-a-Kind Mask Fundraiser for Carpenter Hospice and place a mask order, email waterdownboombags@gmail.com.