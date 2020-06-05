St. Catharines naming pavilion after Neil Peart

TORONTO — The city of St. Catharines, Ont., is naming a local pavilion after late Rush drummer Neil Peart and considering other ways to honour his legacy.

The acclaimed percussionist, who died in January at age 67, was born in Hamilton and grew up in St. Catharines.

He was the primary lyricist for Rush and co-wrote the progressive-rock group's 1975 song "Lakeside Park" in honour of the region.

Earlier this year, the southern Ontario city asked for submissions for a name for the pavilion at Lakeside Park in the local community of Port Dalhousie.