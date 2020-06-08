'Caroline, or Change' earns 8 Dora nominations

TORONTO — An Obsidian Theatre and Musical Stage Company co-production of "Caroline, or Change" earned a leading eight musical nominations at this year's Dora Mavor Moore Awards.

The revival of Tony Kushner's civil rights-era show is up for trophies including best production and best direction, while R&B singer Jully Black is nominated for her star turn as Caroline.

Other musical contenders include David Mirvish's "Piaf/Dietrich" and Young People's Theatre's "The Adventures of Pinocchio" with seven nods apiece.

Soulpepper's "The Brothers Size" topped the general theatre category with eight nominations, contributing to the theatre company's leading 24 nods overall.