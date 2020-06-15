Cineplex shares drop 20 per cent in early trading

TORONTO — Shares of Cineplex Inc. tumbled more then 20 per cent Monday in the first trading session since a $2.8-billion acquisition by Cineworld PLC fell apart.

The country's largest movie exhibitor dropped $2.85 to $10.97 per share in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The drop comes after Cineplex and U.K.-based theatre chain Cineworld clashed late Friday as both sides disclosed what they alleged was a breach of contract in their deal.

Cineworld, which is headquartered in London, says it became aware of a material adverse effect and breaches by the Toronto-based Cineplex, which led it to scrap the deal, while Cineplex claims there is "no legal basis" to terminate the agreement, and that it is Cineworld that has breached the contract.

Neither side outlined the specific allegations in their statements, but Cineplex noted the contract explicitly excludes "outbreaks of illness or other acts of God" from what would be considered material adverse effects of the deal.

The Canadian exhibitor added that it "intends to commence legal proceedings promptly against Cineworld and seek damages."

Meanwhile, Cineplex announced Monday it's inching towards a gradual reopening of its Canadian theatres, starting with six locations in Alberta where it plans to begin showing movies on June 26.

The company then hopes to reopen on July 3 in as many other markets across the country as government and health authorities allow, as COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen.

The rollout will introduce a number of new measures, including reserved seating in all auditoriums to ensure physical distancing between moviegoers, and staggered showtimes to reduce congestion in theatre lobbies.

The company acknowledged that despite plans to reopen, it expects COVID-19 to have "a prolonged negative impact on Cineplex's operations," and it has enacted layoffs, reduced capital spending and negotiated rent relief with landlords to help mitigate the financial hit.