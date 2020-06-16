CUPW says Foodora couriers voted to join

TORONTO — The union that sought to represent Foodora couriers in Toronto and Mississauga in the months before the delivery app exited Canada says that recently unsealed voting information shows they were overwhelming in favour of unionization.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says 88.8 per cent of the couriers in the area threw their support behind unionization.

The union is sharing the number because the Ontario Labour Relations Board recently unsealed and counted ballots nine months after a certification vote asked couriers last August if they wanted to unionize with CUPW.

The results were sealed pending Foodora's challenges over the employment status of the couriers and whether they were eligible to unionize.