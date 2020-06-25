The essentials-only guide to canning preserves

o Use new, never used, self-sealing lids to ensure a good seal

— Canning tools

o Canning funnel

o Ladle

o Jar lifter

o Tongs

o Lid lifter

— Canner (a large pot)

— Electronic timer

Prepping —

Inspect jars for nicks, scratches, and uneven rims that might prevent a proper seal or break. Wash jars and lids with hot, soapy water and rinse with hot water. While dishwashers can wash or sanitize jars, they’re not reliable enough to sterilize for canning. Sterilization requires boiling temperatures of 100 C.

TIP: To prevent hard water film on jars, place a crumpled piece of aluminum foil in canner water. Otherwise, remove hard-water film or scale on jars by soaking in a mixture of half a cup of vinegar and eight cups of water for a few hours.

Sterilizing —

As most preserves are processed for 10 minutes or more, sterilization is no longer necessary. You may still choose to sterilize jars before filling for extra insurance against spoilage. To sterilize: place jars upright on rack in boiling water canner. Cover with hot water and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil for 15 minutes and leave in water until ready to use.

Filling and packing —

Fill only the number of jars you can process in one canner-load at a time. A canning funnel is handy for filling jars and prevents rims from getting sticky. After filling on jar, set funnel directly into the next jar.

Leave the right amount of headspace to get a proper vacuum seal.

— Headspace recommendations:

o ¼ inch or 0.5 cm — jams (including freezer jams), jellies, and marmalades.

o ½ inch or 1 cm — high-acid food, low-sugar jams, conserves, fruit butters and chutneys, pickles, relishes, tomatoes, and canned fruit.

o 1 inch or 2.5 cm — vegetables and low-acid foods.

Preparing lids and sealing —

Before preserves are finished cooking, heat new self-sealing lids by placing in a saucepan of hot water (82 C) to soften the sealant. Keep lids in hot water until use. Rings do not need to be heated or sterilized as they do not come in contact with the food. They are applied at room temperature.

Processing jars —

Transfer jars to the canner as soon as they are filled.

After processing for the required time, remove jars from water, lifting straight up without tilting. For canned fruit and pickles, turn off heat and let jars rest in water for five minute before removing.

Place jars on a clean tea towel on the counter and allow to cool. You will hear a ‘popping’ sound when the lids are drawn down by the vacuum. Once jars cool completely, test seals and refrigerate any jars that did not seal.

To test seal, press with your finger on the centre of the lid, it should be firm and not move.

If you tap the centre of the lid gently with the back of a teaspoon, it should have a ringing sound if sealed.

Once jars are sealed and cooled, remove rings and wipe the outside of the jar and inside of the ring to remove any food residue that can cause moulding.

If desired, replace rings but fasten only until they are lightly-snug.

The rings are not actually necessary once jars are sealed.

Over-tightening rings can cause the seal to weaken or release, allowing leakage or spoilage.

Storage and Labelling —

Store jars in a cool, dry, dark area to preserve flavour and prevent discolouration. The ideal temperature is four to 10 C.

Label jars with the name of the preserve and the date they were made.

If properly stored, jars will keep good quality for more than a year, though it is recommended to use them up within a year.

-- This article is part of Make Preserving Your 'Jam', a series that explores ways to preserve fresh produce, from farm or garden, for year-round consumption.