STAYCATION GUIDE: 50-plus places to visit in Ontario this summer

The summer months will be different this year, but that doesn’t mean that getting out of the house and making memories is cancelled.

For those looking to take a break from daily life and have a little getaway — even for a day — there are a host of ways to make that happen right across Ontario.

Whether you are looking to pack a picnic and sit by the lake, explore a site steeped with local history and culture, or hike and cycle along the province’s most scenic trails, Ontario is abundant with destinations for your perfect summer staycation.

Disclaimer: Our staycation guide contains the most up-to-date information on local destinations and attractions as of June 26, 2020. Due to COVID-19, this information is subject to change. For more information about current restrictions, please contact the relevant organization or municipality.