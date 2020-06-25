Stephane Larue wins $60K First Novel Award

Quebec author Stephane Larue is the winner of this year's Amazon Canada First Novel Award.

Larue was awarded the $60,000 honour Thursday for "The Dishwasher," published by Biblioasis.

Translated into English by Pablo Strauss, the book offers a class-conscious portrayal of Montreal's fine-dining scene.

Larue beat out fellow first-time novelists Andrew David MacDonald, Nazanine Hozar, James Gregor, Victoria Hetherington and Nancy Jo Cullen.