8 Flamborough restaurants serve up ribfest specials June 27-28

WhatsOn 10:53 PM Flamborough Review

Craving a finger-licking good meal this weekend?

The Oh Canada Ribfest, which would have taken place at Waterdown's Memorial Park had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, have teamed up with a number of Flamborough restaurants so the community can enjoy the familiar trappings of ribfest.

These eight restaurants are offering ribfest specials June 27-28:

A Change of Pace

34 Queen St., Morriston | 519-767-9987

Cascata Bistro

281 Carlisle Rd., Carlisle | 289-895-7986

Jitterbug Cafe

35 Main St. North, Waterdown | 905-690-7670

Kamoosh Bistro

34 Main St. North, Waterdown | 289-895-7500

Real Burger

94 Dundas St. East, Waterdown | 905-689-3111

Stuffed.

stuffed@teamperogy.ca |Preorder required by June 22

The Royal Coachman

1 Main St. North, Waterdown | 905-689-5952

Turtle Jack's Muskoka Grill

255 Dundas St. East, Waterdown | 905-690-1787

