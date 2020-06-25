8 Flamborough restaurants serve up ribfest specials June 27-28

Craving a finger-licking good meal this weekend?
The Oh Canada Ribfest, which would have taken place at Waterdown's Memorial Park had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, have teamed up with a number of Flamborough restaurants so the community can enjoy the familiar trappings of ribfest.
These eight restaurants are offering ribfest specials June 27-28:
34 Queen St., Morriston | 519-767-9987
281 Carlisle Rd., Carlisle | 289-895-7986
35 Main St. North, Waterdown | 905-690-7670
34 Main St. North, Waterdown | 289-895-7500
94 Dundas St. East, Waterdown | 905-689-3111
stuffed@teamperogy.ca |Preorder required by June 22
1 Main St. North, Waterdown | 905-689-5952
