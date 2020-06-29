How will you celebrate Canada Day in Flamborough?

There are usually plenty of fun things to do to mark the nation’s birthday in Flamborough. With COVID-19, Canada Day will look a little different around town.

There’s no parade in Lynden, no celebration at Westfield Heritage Village and no fireworks display. But there are still plenty of ways we can celebrate Canada Day together — but apart.

The Review invites you to share photos of your Canada Day festivities at home.

Wear your red and white, decorate your front door, lawn and windows, show off your Canadian pride, wave the nation’s flag and smile for the camera.