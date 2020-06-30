Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending June 30, 2020

10. The Lies That Bind, Emily Griffin, Doubleday Canada (1)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton, Simon & Schuster (1)

2. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon (5)

3. The Skin We’re In, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada (5)

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, Dial (16)

5. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World/Ballantine (2)

6. The Boy Who Followed His Father into Auschwitz, Jeremy Dronfield, Harper (5)

7. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (32)

8. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations (3)

9. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (121)

10. I’m Still Here, Austin Channing Brown, Convergent (1)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. The Swap, Robyn Harding, Simon & Schuster

2. The Jane Austen Society, Natalie Jenner, St. Martin’s Press

3. The Forgotten Home Child, Genevieve Graham, Simon & Schuster

4. Sister Dear, Hannah Mary McKinnon, Mira

5. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart

6. An Unwanted Guest, Shari Lapena, Seal

7. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, HarperCollins Canada

8. The Brideship Wife, Leslie Howard, Simon & Schuster

9. The Last High, Daniel Kalla, Simon & Schuster

10. The War Widow, Tara Moss, Harper Avenue

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. The Skin We’re In, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada

2. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster

3. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations

4. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

5. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada

6. The Inconvenient Indian, Thomas King, Anchor Canada

7. Trumpocalypse, David Frum, HarperCollins Canada

8. Policing Black Lives, Robyn Maynard, Fernwood

9. Seven Fallen Feathers, Tanya Talaga, House of Anansi

10. A Mind Spread Out on the Ground, Alicia Elliott, Anchor Canada

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic

2. Becoming Brianna, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray

3. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers

4. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao, HarperCollins Canada

5. Let’s Talk About Race, Julius Lester, Karen Barbour, HarperCollins

6. Bright Baby Touch and Feel Baby Animals, Roger Priddy, Priddy Books

7. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

8. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley, Scholastic

9. Camping With Unicorns (Phoebe and Her Unicorn Series Book 11), Dana Simpson, Andrews McMeel

10. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer & Bray

HEALTH AND FITNESS

1. Skincare: the Ultimate No-Nonsense Guide, Caroline Hirons, HQ

2. What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Heidi Murkoff, Sharon Mazel, Workman

3. The Obesity Code, Jason Fung, Greystone

4. Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal, Anthony William, Hay House

5. Soap and Water and Common Sense, Bonnie Henry, House of Anansi

6. Medical Medium Liver Rescue, Anthony William, Hay House

7. When the Body Says No, Gabor Maté, Vintage Canada

8. Come as You Are, Emily Nagoski, Simon & Schuster

9. Find Your Path, Carrie Underwood, Dey Street

10. Rest, Refocus, Recharge, Greg Wells, Collins

* number of weeks on list