5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (July 10-12)

Looking for something to do this weekend in Flamborough? Here are a few options:

Pitch a tent at Valens Lake (1691 Regional Rd. 97). Select from one of 225 campsites, including 125 sites with electrical and water hookups. Due to COVID-19, camping is by reservation only. Walk-ups are not permitted. Call for rates or to make a reservation.

Kids can beat the heat at Waterdown's Memorial Park splash pad. Located at 200 Hamilton St. North, the spray pad is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Manorun Organic Farm (782 Hwy. 52, Copetown) is one of many Flamborough farm properties participating in the Hamilton Farm Crawl, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11. Physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols in effect. Visit farmcrawl.ca to purchase tickets and choose the order of farms you visit.

Explore the outdoors at Christie Lake, where you can enjoy hiking, swimming, fishing, biking, picnicking and more. The conservation area, located at 1000 Hwy. 5 West, is open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Virtually discuss the Hamilton Reads 2020 title, Moon of the Crusted Snow, while learning basic beading techniques. Workshop presented by artist Jasmin Glaw runs Sunday, July 12 from 2 until 4 p.m. Basic sewing skills recommended. Pre-registration required. Register at hpl.ca.