5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (July 17-19)

Looking for something to do this weekend in Flamborough? Here are a few options:

Pitch a tent at Valens Lake (1691 Regional Rd. 97). Select from one of 225 campsites, including 125 sites with electrical and water hookups. Due to COVID-19, camping is by reservation only. Walk-ups are not permitted. Call for rates or to make a reservation.

Youth can read, create, experiment and explore HPL's activity sheets. The sheets are complete with links to explore online collections and eResources, as well as step-by-step instructions on how to make really cool stuff. Access the sheets at hpl.ca any time.

Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products, farmers' market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until October 17 at Drummond Farms/Drummond Manor, located at 69 5th Concession Rd. East. Vendors include Fenwick Berry Farm, Drummond Manor, Drummond Farms, Feel Free Farms, Green United and many more.

When your library holds are ready, book a pickup time between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on the Hamilton Public Library website, visit the Waterdown branch at 163 Dundas St. East on July 18 and enjoy. For more information about the process or to book a time, visit www.hpl.ca.