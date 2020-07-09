Asian American girls saw pivotal icon in 'Baby-Sitters Club'

With 180 million copies in print worldwide, "The Baby-Sitters Club” books were a juggernaut during their 1986-2000 run. They follow Claudia, Kristy, Mary Anne, Stacey and Dawn and their babysitting adventures in the fictional suburb of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. The books are often credited with showcasing teenage girls as entrepreneurs.

Martin, who wasn't available for interviews, was not trying to make a statement about Claudia's ethnicity, said David Levithan, an editorial director and publisher at Scholastic who's worked with Martin since 1992. She based the character on a Japanese American friend from elementary school. In present day, Levithan thinks authors writing a protagonist of a different ethnicity would have “to be doing it for a reason, to have a connection to it and make sure they got it right.”

It may seem odd that a white female author created an Asian American icon, but the ‘80s weren’t exactly conducive to Asian American writers.

Sarah Park Dahlen, an associate professor of library and information science at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a “BSC” fan, said Claudia is only one of two Asian American characters she can cite from her own childhood reading.

A combination of little encouragement from Asian American parents and the publishing industry contributed to that, Dahlen believes. After decades of pushing for more diverse voices in children's books, school libraries started receiving federal funding in the ‘60s and ’70s to help expand reading choices. But then came a “conservative backlash” against multiculturalism, which led to skittish publishers and dried-up funds, Dahlen said.

“It was a combination of those things that caused this desert of diverse books in the 1980s and a little bit through the 1990s as well,” she said.

Marie Myung-Ok Lee, founder of the Asian American Writers' Workshop, recalls the difficulties of getting her first young adult novel, “Finding My Voice,” sold in the early ‘90s even with the support of popular author Judy Blume. One publisher rejected the book, about a Korean American teen in an all-white town, because “'We had a book about Cambodia last year,'" Lee said.

Today, there are a lot more Asian Americans populating young adult fiction. But Lee, who also teaches at Columbia University, said various studies indicate publishers doing the buying “don't seem like they're getting much more diverse.”

Kuhn, the “Heroine Complex" author, is optimistic that female editors of colour rising in the ranks will change that. They are more likely to think broader.

“The story of rejection a lot of marginalized authors get is someone saying ‘I just couldn’t connect to it,’” Kuhn said. “What always blows my mind about that is all of us have spent our entire lives connecting with characters who do not look like us."

With the increased national dialogue surrounding white privilege, adult Asian American “BSC” readers acknowledge the books are lacking in some areas. Claudia talks little about being Asian in an upscale, white community and probably wouldn't know the term “micro aggression.”

The TV version fleshes out some elements like a poignant scene where Claudia, played by Momona Tamada, learns her grandmother was an internment camp survivor. In a nod to the character's newfound cultural awareness, Cucukov had Tamada wear a T-shirt from “Angry Asian Man” blogger and activist Phil Yu — who also appears in the documentary. Designed by artist Irene Koh, it says “Stay Angry.”

“Claudia is going to go through that journey and is going to learn about activism,” Cucukov said. “God willing, if we get a season two, we’ve got much more growth for Claudia.”

By Terry Tang, The Associated Press