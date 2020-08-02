Flamborough churches reincarnate vacation bible schools in wake of pandemic

So the church took to the web, where Harker’s wife was instrumental in bringing Kidz Connect at Home after suggesting they create videos and send out care packages with all the materials participants would need to complete activities.

The program, which wrapped up last month, featured a teaching lesson, song and a drama component. The church received photos and videos of participants enjoying the activities from home. Their submissions were put into a slide show.

On a conference call with colleagues, Harker said that leading up to and for the duration of the Kidz Connect at Home program, “I’ve been pastor, producer, actor — everything under the sun.”

But not all churches have opted to host a bible school this year.

Flamborough Baptist Church, which hasn’t hosted a VBS for a number of years, were planning to put on an athletics camp but had to cancel due to the pandemic.

“I hope September brings some new freedoms for churches that can do something with children, so right now, yeah, we’ve just pulled back,” said Pastor Bill Thornton, whose church hosts virtual services and online youth events.

With Hamilton in Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan, which includes loosening of gathering restrictions, there may still be an opportunity for Flamborough Baptist Church to do something for youth this month, said Thornton.

Nothing, however, is set in stone as the church may opt to take a cautious approach.

“People have been quite appreciative and quite supportive of that,” said the pastor, acknowledging, “We all want to be together.”