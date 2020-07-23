5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (July 24-26)

Pitch a tent at Valens Lake (1691 Regional Rd. 97). Select from one of 225 campsites, including 125 sites with electrical and water hookups. Due to COVID-19, camping is by reservation only. Walk-ups are not permitted. Call 519-621-6029 for rates or to make a reservation.

The Art Gallery of Hamilton invites families to create a short film for the 12th annual AGH Film Festival. The submission deadline is Oct. 2. One family's work will earn the audience choice award. Visit artgalleryofhamilton.com for more.

Farm-fresh finds on offer at the Community Farmers' Market, 69 5th Concession Rd. East. Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products, farmers' market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until October 17. Vendors include Fenwick Berry Farm, Drummond Manor, Drummond Farms, Feel Free Farms, Green United and many more.

Kids can beat the heat at the Memorial Park splash pad. Located at 200 Hamilton St. North, the spray pad is open daily.

Waterdown Collision has partnered with Fortinos in Waterdown to offer complimentary, contact-free grocery delivery for local seniors. Groceries must be pre-ordered and pre-paid. Contact Waterdown Collision at 905-689-8262 or claims@waterdowncollision.com for more information or to arrange a delivery.