Emma Donoghue on how pandemics 'X-ray' society

She's assisted in this precarious endeavour by two outsiders — one a victim of a system that treats certain lives as disposable, the other rebelling against it.

In unspooling the contained three-day narrative, Donoghue sought to highlight the workday heroism of health care, as well as the political aspects of the profession.

That message feels all the more poignant as politicians and public health officials face off over how to balance economic and medical interests in the fight against COVID-19, she said.

But Donoghue, who consulted with health professionals while editing "The Pull of the Stars" during the COVID-19 pandemic, doesn't hesitate to say whom she sides with.

"The main lesson I tend to draw is trust science more than politics," said Donoghue. "Health can't be considered to be a matter in isolation. Health is connected with every other social decision we make."

It's no coincidence that pandemics bring civil unrest to the fore, said Donoghue, particularly when conflict and contagion converge to lay bare long-standing injustices.

In early 20th-century Ireland, the twin massacres of the First World War and the flu outbreak prompted many Irish citizens to rise up against British rule.

Donoghue sees echoes of that history in our current reckoning with anti-Black racism and police brutality following the May killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"It is fascinating how big, terrible things like wars (and police violence) do bring about social change, because they shake things up, and they allow you to start asking the big questions."

Donoghue is no stranger to fictionalizing the surreal stakes of a viral outbreak, having set her 2014 novel, "Frog Music," in San Francisco in summer of 1876 as the city grappled with a smallpox epidemic.

"Perhaps novelists are ghouls, but we're irresistibly drawn to situations where life-or-death decisions can be made in everyday life," she said.

"Pandemics show that we're all connected, so you can't just say it's my personal decision to do X or Y. It has a huge effect on people around you."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.

By Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press