Enjoy 'Six Spot Tours' at Westfield Heritage Village

Westfield Heritage Village is opening for pre‐booked tour experiences beginning on the weekend of Aug. 2 and 3.

Small groups (up to 10 people from one social circle) can pre‐book a place on a “Six Spot” tour. These self‐directed tours will lead you to a series of six predetermined locations in the village where you will meet with Westfield’s costumed interpreters.

Guests can step into Westfield’s one‐of‐a‐kind historic architectural environments and learn about life in earlier times and places in Ontario through multi‐sensory experiences and demonstrations.

In keeping with current regional regulations, all those participating in the Six Spot Tours will be required to wear non‐medical masks when inside any building. Appropriate cleaning and sanitization measures are practised at Westfield for washroom facilities and common touch areas.