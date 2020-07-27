Enjoy 'Six Spot Tours' at Westfield Heritage Village

Westfield Heritage Village is opening for pre‐booked tour experiences beginning on the weekend of Aug. 2 and 3.
Small groups (up to 10 people from one social circle) can pre‐book a place on a “Six Spot” tour. These self‐directed tours will lead you to a series of six predetermined locations in the village where you will meet with Westfield’s costumed interpreters.
Guests can step into Westfield’s one‐of‐a‐kind historic architectural environments and learn about life in earlier times and places in Ontario through multi‐sensory experiences and demonstrations.
In keeping with current regional regulations, all those participating in the Six Spot Tours will be required to wear non‐medical masks when inside any building. Appropriate cleaning and sanitization measures are practised at Westfield for washroom facilities and common touch areas.
Westfield’s trails and picnic areas are open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy an easy hike or walk and explore the village and its buildings from the outside, or just relax under a shady tree.
Washroom facilities and picnic tables are available.
Admission prices are $15 per vehicle for the conservation area. Hamilton Conservation Authority membership pass holders receive free admission to the conservation area.
Six Spot Tour tickets are an additional fee of $10 per adult. There is no charge for tickets for children 17 and under, but their spots must be pre‐booked with the adult tickets. Tickets must be pre‐booked by calling Westfield Heritage Village at 519‐621‐8851. For more information, see www.westfieldheritage.ca.
Westfield Heritage Village is located at 1049 Kirkwall Rd., Rockton.
