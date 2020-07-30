5 things to do this Civic long weekend in Flamborough (July 31-Aug. 3)

Here are five things you can do to keep busy and entertained this Civic long weekend in Flamborough.

Pitch a tent at Valens Lake this long weekend. Select from one of 225 campsites, including 125 sites with electrical and water hookups. Due to COVID-19, camping is by reservation only. Walk-ups are not permitted. Call 519-621-6029 for rates or to make a reservation. Valens is located at 1691 Regional Rd. 97.

Enjoy a take-out order of wings and fries for $12 from the Copetown Lions Club trailer parked at the Copetown Community Centre (1950 Governors Rd.). Wings are available in hot, medium, mild, plain and honey garlic, and will be served from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 31. All proceeds are donated to local charities.

Related Content INTERACTIVE MAP: Beaches in Flamborough and Hamilton

Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products, the Drummond Manor farmers' market at Drummond Farms (69 5th Concession Rd. East in Waterdown) runs Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October 17. Vendors include Fenwick Berry Farm, Drummond Manor, Drummond Farms, Feel Free Farms, Green United and many more.

Kids can beat the heat at the Memorial Park splash pad. Spray pad is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The park is located at 200 Hamilton St. North in Waterdown.

Small groups of 10 or less from one social bubble can book a place on a Six Spot tour of Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.). Aug. 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The self-directed tour will lead to locations in the village where you'll meet with Westfield's costumed interpreters. Non-medical masks required inside any building.