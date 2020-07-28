'Schitt's Creek' scores 15 Emmy noms

TORONTO — The Canadian comedy series "Schitt's Creek" has scored a whopping 15 Emmy Award nominations for the show's sixth and final season.

All four leads in the Canadian comedy series — Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy — are nominated for their performances.

Daniel Levy, who co-created the series with dad Eugene, is also a contender in the categories of directing and writing in a comedy series.

Together, they play the Roses, who live in a motel in a small town after losing their fortune.