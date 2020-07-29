‘My mother was not a victim. I am not a victim’: Natasha Trethewey on her book memorial to her murdered mother

As a poet, language is clearly important to you. Which got me to thinking about you calling your last poetry collection “Monument” and this memoir “Memorial Drive,” both homages to your mother. There’s a real play on the two words.

My mother died on Memorial Drive, which is the road leading up to the nation’s largest monument to the Confederacy. Those two things are placed side by side and always have been side by side, I think, in my psyche as my two existential wounds. The trauma and racism of the Confederacy, and its history of slavery and its ongoing message of subjugation to African Americans, and the way that my mother … (she pauses to take a breath)

The figurative that you are thinking about, certainly the thing that I was thinking about as well: What is it that has driven me toward being the kind of poet who is interested in memory and memorialization in creating a lyrical monument to my mother? What is the possibility of something that is more lasting even than stone?

There is a specific incident in the book when you were kind to your stepfather, Joel. He later admitted that, at that moment, he intended to kill you, but your kindness stopped him. But that meant he was free to kill your mother. Was there always a survivor’s guilt?

I think so. And I think it’s in the process of writing that I revealed that even to myself. The first time that I really recognized that is what I was carrying was in a poem called “Genus Narcissus” from my book “Native Guard.” It’s about those … narcissus flowers that I talked about in the book that I had picked for her. But the first time that I kind of understood that I had given her a flower that … suggested an early death, that’s when I kind of understood that I felt guilt somehow, that I was implicated in it.

The police let your mother down — one of them left the job when he was supposed to be guarding her apartment.

We live in a society that does not value some lives as much as others. And we can see that particularly in this story with the case of a woman’s life. This is before the American anti-stalking laws had gone into effect, before the Violence Against Women Act. There are so many ways that the lives of women are undervalued … So I do think that her story does tell us something about lives that are valued less than others.

You’ve referred to your mother’s death as “my greatest wound.” Has writing helped to heal or is the grief what keeps you writing?

Well, I think there is healing from this. What it seems to me that I can do, and what I have done, is give that wound a kind of palliative care so I can live with it. You keep it clean, you keep it from getting infected, but it doesn’t go away — you just live with it. Sometimes certain things make the pain less acute; sometimes it hurts as if it just happened.

I do think that writing about this — and even having difficult conversations about it — is part of that palliative care because it means I get to talk about her with more people who will know something about who she was and participate in the care of the memorial, of the monument I’ve been trying to erect for her.

You serendipitously discovered the police file in 2005 and the transcript of her last phone call, which you published in the book. How important was it to you that we hear or at least read her voice?

It was a hard decision to make. Because I, on one hand, worried that readers would see it as me being lazy because I wasn’t telling the story. But in this case, it felt to me that it would be easy for me to tell you how smart and resilient and calm and patient and thoughtful my mother was, or I could just show you and let you see it for yourself and hear it in her voice.

You write that “To survive trauma, one must be able to write a story about it. And this story evolved over the years to create a narrative of self that could in turn, contain yet another trauma and give it meaning.” This individual story seems to have created an expansive container for the story of Black America.

Without being able to tell an individual story like this one, or a collective story of a people, you would be reduced to thinking of everything as random and capricious instead of thinking about the value in unearned suffering. I think (Martin Luther) King said something about the way that unearned suffering is part of one’s humanizing and nobility of survival and resilience and transcendence. Better to tell that story than a story of subjugation and oppression … Unearned suffering is redemptive.

It’s also the difference between someone trying to victimize you and being a victim.

Absolutely. My mother was not a victim. I am not a victim. The people that I write about who helped to make this country are not victims. Even as it is a nation that is trying to victimize again and again.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas