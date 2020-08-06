5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (Aug. 7-9)

Here's what's on this weekend in Flamborough.

Enjoy a take-out order of wings and fries for $12 from the Copetown Lions Club trailer located at 1950 Governors Rd. Wings, served between 4 and 8 p.m. Aug. 7, are available in hot, medium, mild, plain and honey garlic. All proceeds are donated to local charities.

Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products, farmers' market at Drummond Manor (69 5th Concession Rd. East) runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until October 17. Vendors include Fenwick Berry Farm, Drummond Manor, Drummond Farms, Feel Free Farms, Green United and many more.

The sunflower maze returns to Hanes Corn Maze (1001 Hwy. 5 West) with 8 acres of beautiful blooms for you to wander through and take instagram-worthy photos. Maze is open daily in August from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission costs $15 for adults, $12.50 for youth ages eight to 12 and $9.50 for children ages three to seven.

Buy your tickets for the Carlisle Optimist virtual Duck Dash event. Proceeds benefit the Flamborough community. Tickets cost range from $100 for 20, $50 for 10, $20 for 4 and 1 for $5. Cash prizes up for grabs. Winners announced Aug. 29 on Facebook.