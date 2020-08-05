Backpack to Basics drive supports Flamborough Food Bank

As the summer winds down, the Backpack to Basics drive is just ramping up.

Hosted by Ryan and Melissa Zogala of the Flamborough realty team Married with Real Estate, the third annual back-to-school backpack and school supply drive supports local families through the Flamborough Food Bank, which will outfit children and youth with the supplies they need to kick off the academic year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Flamborough Food Bank has seen an increase in demand. “This year’s backpack drive is more important than ever,” said the Zogalas, who organized two fundraising bottle drives during the COVID-19 lock down, raising more than $14,000 in support of the food bank.

For the health and safety of the community and generous donors, the Zogalas will once again offer contract-free pickups of donations for the Backpack to Basics drive. Pickup is set for Aug. 22 and 23. A pick-up time can be arranged online at www.marriedwithchildren.com.