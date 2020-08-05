Black and white selfies for #ChallengeAccepted trend spark a deeper discussion

Kerry Washington, Vanessa Bryant and Naomi Campbell are among the many celebrities who have posted with the hashtags.

As the trend has gained momentum, its origins are still unclear.

Many users say the hashtags started as a women’s solidarity movement in Turkey after 27-year-old Pinar Gultekin was allegedly killed by her ex-partner last month. The black and white images were meant to mimic news photos of women who were murdered, symbolizing the idea that it could be anyone.

A statement from the Woman Abuse Working Group, an organization in Hamilton working to end violence against women, says that this movement is important in spreading awareness of the dangers faced by women globally.

“While this is not the first time #ChallengeAccepted has been popularized, it is important to acknowledge Turkey as one of its origins, as a response to the death of Pinar Gultekin...and in protest of the rising rates of domestic violence and femicide.”

This acknowledgement extends to hashtags movements like #MeToo.

“Femicide is a global pandemic and movements like #ChallengeAccepted and #MeToo illustrate the long-overdue requirement to effectively respond to gender-based violence on individual, societal and systematic levels.”

Monica Benkovich, a creative space owner in downtown Hamilton, said she is considering making another addition to the hashtag after she learned about its origins.

“Originally, I participated in the challenge for a different reason, but now knowing that the original meaning of (#ChallengeAccepted) is even more powerful and has an even stronger message is pretty cool. And I stand by that as well.”

Benkovich said that she normally does not participate in social media trends, but she saw it as a good opportunity to empower other women.

“I’m all about that and I try to bring that into my teaching which is just community over competition and really lifting each other up in the community.”

Despite the seemingly positive message of the chain posts, many women have voiced their concerns about whether posting pictures is the most effective way to empower other women.

Although the trend has garnered backlash, it is leaving women around the world with warmth in their hearts.

Medeiros said this is a chance for women to uplift each other.

“These little trends, I think it’s just a nice reminder to be kind to people and support each other.”

In the end, #ChallengeAccepted is a female solidarity movement pushing for a better world for women across the world.