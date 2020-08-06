Thicke to join Canada's Songwriters Hall of Fame

TORONTO — Beloved TV sitcom dad Alan Thicke is being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame on Friday for a trio of popular theme songs he helped create.

The late actor, who grew up in Kirkland Lake, Ont., will be celebrated as co-writer of the catchy opening numbers for prime time classics "The Facts of Life," "Diff'rent Strokes," and game show "Wheel of Fortune."

His son, singer Robin Thicke, will appear as part of a posthumous induction ceremony airing on Global's "The Morning Show" on Friday at 9 a.m. ET.

Thicke died of a heart attack in 2016 at the age of 69.