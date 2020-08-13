5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (Aug. 14-16)

WhatsOn 06:00 AM Flamborough Review

Cool down at Memorial Park

Kids can beat the heat at the Memorial Park splash pad. The spray pad, located at 200 Hamilton St. North, is open daily.

Chicken Wing Fridays

Between 4 and 7 p.m. Aug. 14, enjoy a takeout order of wings and fries for $12 from the Copetown Lions Club trailer (1950 Governors Rd., Dundas). Wings are available in hot, medium, mild, plain and honey garlic. All proceeds are donated to local charities.

Drummond Manor Farmers' Market

Shop farm-fresh seasonal produce, baked goods and specialty products from a variety of area vendors at the Drummond Manor Farmers' Market Saturday. Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until October 17 at 69 5th Concession Rd. East.

Sunflower Maze Fun

The sunflower maze at Hanes Corn Maze returns with 8 acres of beautiful blooms for you to wander through and take Instagram-worthy photos. The maze, located at 1001 Hwy. 5 West, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs $15 for adults, $12.50 for youth ages eight to 12 and $9.50 for children ages three to seven.

Six Spot Tours at Westfield

Small groups can book a place on a Six Spot tour at Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.) Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a self-directed tour that will lead to locations in the village where you'll meet with Westfield's costumed interpreters. Non-medical masks required inside any building.

