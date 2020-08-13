5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (Aug. 14-16)

Kids can beat the heat at the Memorial Park splash pad. The spray pad, located at 200 Hamilton St. North, is open daily.

Between 4 and 7 p.m. Aug. 14, enjoy a takeout order of wings and fries for $12 from the Copetown Lions Club trailer (1950 Governors Rd., Dundas). Wings are available in hot, medium, mild, plain and honey garlic. All proceeds are donated to local charities.

Shop farm-fresh seasonal produce, baked goods and specialty products from a variety of area vendors at the Drummond Manor Farmers' Market Saturday. Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until October 17 at 69 5th Concession Rd. East.

The sunflower maze at Hanes Corn Maze returns with 8 acres of beautiful blooms for you to wander through and take Instagram-worthy photos. The maze, located at 1001 Hwy. 5 West, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs $15 for adults, $12.50 for youth ages eight to 12 and $9.50 for children ages three to seven.

Small groups can book a place on a Six Spot tour at Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.) Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a self-directed tour that will lead to locations in the village where you'll meet with Westfield's costumed interpreters. Non-medical masks required inside any building.