TIFF Tribute Awards to air on CTV

TORONTO — A star-studded awards fundraiser from the Toronto International Film Festival will air on CTV, with Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins among the newly announced honorees.

Organizers say the annual TIFF Tribute Awards will be broadcast Sept. 15 on CTV and the network's digital platforms.

Other newly announced honourees include filmmakers Chloe Zhao and Mira Nair.

They join previously announced recipient Kate Winslet.

This is the second year of the TIFF Tribute Awards, and the first year the event is being broadcast.

The event will be virtual this year, as the festival's 45th edition runs online and with some in-person screenings from Sept. 10-19.

Bell Media Studios will produce the one-hour show, which will feature messages from the honourees.

Variety magazine will stream it to a global audience.

The TIFF Tribute Awards support the organization's year-round programming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2020.